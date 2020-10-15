Aiden Krafft qualifies for Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s reigning high school boys 5A State Champion individual golfer, Aiden Krafft is now taking his talents on the links to the national stage. Kraft qualified for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship and it is a big deal for the Cibola High School junior.

“It’s crazy, I never thought that I could ever do this yet, not until I was older and I am so excited. It’s going to be so cool,” said Krafft. Aiden qualified for this tournament after winning a regional in Denver, Colorado, and his performance caught the attention of the man who started this event and is a golf legend in the state of New Mexico, Notah Begay III.

“Yeah, well a lot of people don’t know, I started a national junior golf tournament this year. We had 25 qualifiers around the United States and I was ecstatic to hear that Aiden Krafft shot a 69, 67 to win that regional qualifier and he will be playing at nationals. So, I wanted to meet him, I wanted to come out and play with him so that I could talk about him during the Golf Channel broadcast. It’s the only junior golf tournament that’s going to be broadcasted on national television,” said Begay III.

This Junior National Championship will run Nov. 15 to Nov. 17 in Kinder, Louisiana.