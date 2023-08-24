ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the past few years, Aidan Armenta was a star quarterback for one of the best high school teams in the state (La Cueva). Now, in his first season at the University of New Mexico, Armenta finds himself in an unfamiliar situation as he fights for playing time.

Since he was still in high school at the time, he was the only quarterback on the Lobos roster to miss off-season workouts and came into training camp near the bottom of the depth chart. While it’s not too common for a true freshman to come in right away, Lobo history shows and even a 5th string quarterback needs to be ready to play. Armenta is well aware and is doing what he can to help the team in whatever way he can.

“I think just being the best teammate, best locker room guy every single day,” Armenta said. “Just filling that role whenever I need to, just being there for anything that any of the teammates might need and just being ready. Just absorbing all the knowledge in meetings like that, waiting for my time, just trying to stay patient and just trying to work every single day so when that opportunity does arise, I’m ready for it.”

While his reps have been limited so far, he is definitely making the most out of them. He impressed during Saturday’s scrimmage and is giving the Lobos some hope for his future.

“I mean the game of football has changed,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “You don’t have your typical drop-back passers, and that’s what Aidan was quoted as coming out of high school. He’s obviously not. He can run, he’s athletic and he makes great decisions. But he’s really accurate with the football, even on the run, which for what we do on offense, he’s a perfect fit.”