Aidan Armenta earns high praise at QB Universe Camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High sophomore and quarterback, Aidan Armenta, ranked in the top two at the QB Universe Camp over the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I think the whole weekend I was just pretty consistent. I was a pretty accurate guy you know, They knew what they were getting from me every single day and I was an accurate passer. I didn’t miss very many throws and I just feel like I had my best stuff,” said Armenta.

Armenta was called the most “composed” QB at this camp by Texas Longhorn QB Casey Thompson. This was a great performance for the QB out of the class of 2023, as it got him a lot of exposure and showed that he can handle some pressure.

“I went to the Rising Fire Camp at AT&T Stadium probably three weeks ago and I was just really pressured up, I was like I need to do good to get some exposure and my name out there, but I think the more relaxed I got through the week the better I played and the better I threw. So, there is a certain type of pressure, you know everyone wants to go DI and that’s the thing, but you have to just be yourself at the end of the day and lay it all out on the line,” said Armenta.

