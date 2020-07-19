AHS basketball coach Ron Garcia says he has retired

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ron Garcia said that he will not be back at Albuquerque High to coach the boys basketball team next season. Garcia said he has retired.

He said it was time, but he did not rule out possibly coaching again. Garcia spent 15 years as head coach at Albuquerque High. He was a head coach in New Mexico for a total of 25 years with stops at Moriarty and Rio Grande. Garcia has 46 years of total coaching experience. He was a UNM Lobo assistant under Dave Bliss in 1995. When asked about his career won-loss record, Garcia said he doesn’t keep up with that. His Albuquerque High Bulldogs finished 12-15 last season.

