AHS basketball coach Ron Garcia says he has retired

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Michelle Waterson has something in common with her next UFC opponent, Angela Hill. Both are former Invicta champions and both are coming off of losses that some think could have gone the other way.

After winning three consecutive fights, Waterson is experiencing her first losing streak having lost two straight in the octagon. She hopes to turn her record in the other direction when she faces Hill August 22 at the Apex in Las Vegas. "Her bread and butter is her stand up," said Waterson. "She's a volume fighter. I know for myself that I can compete with her speed. I feel like my striking is more creative than hers is. I have the wrestling and I have better ground and so I'm excited to go in there and erase this last loss."