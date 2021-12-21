Aggie swimmer named WAC athlete of the week

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state has won its first WAC swimming and diving weekly award. This comes following senior Maude Boily-Dufour’s performance at the CBU Lancers Winter Invitational.
Boily-Dufour receives the honor thanks to her victories in the 50, 100 and 200 yard backstroke, as well as her leading role on the winning 400 medley relay team. Her backstroke time of 54.46 in the 400 medley marks the second fastest time in program history.