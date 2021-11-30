Aggie, Lobo game interrupted by campus-wide power outage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A rocky night of basketball in Las Cruces where a campus-wide power outage interrupted the much-anticipated Rio Grande rivalry. Aggie and Lobo fans gathered at the New Mexico State University on Tuesday night. About five minutes in, a power outage left the arena in the dark.

It took 45 minutes for the game to get underway again. Meanwhile, the power remains out in parts of the building and all across the rest of the campus. A university employee says a transformer blew affecting an entire grid. The wifi went down as well and at last check, still has not been restored.

Officials announced the center’s bathrooms have been closed because of pressure issues related to the outage.