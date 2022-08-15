ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand out quarterback at Cibola High School for the past 3-years, Aden Chavez has returned to the state of New Mexico to finish out his senior year at Cibola. Chavez left the state to play football at a prep academy in Florida.
KRQE Sports confirmed on Sunday, that Aden Chavez is back in Albuquerque and is practicing with the Cibola Football team. Last year, Chavez led the state in passing yards, with just over 3,000, he also racked up 32 touchdowns.
Stick with KRQE Sports for the latest on Aden Chavez and his eligibility heading into the 2022 high school football season.