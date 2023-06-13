ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is back on campus for summer workouts in preparation for the 2023 season. Out of the 115 players expected to be on the roster, 113 are in attendance and participating in strength and conditioning drills.

This will be the fourth season for the Lobos under Head Coach Danny Gonzales, and he believes the culture he is trying to build is starting to take effect. Veteran players that have been in the program for three years are holding the new guys accountable and leading by example.

“I’m really happy with what they did in May,” said Gonzales. “That’s a big challenge when you’re not having somebody force you to do something every day, when you got to do it on your own when you go home to wherever you’re from. I was really proud of the way our football team came back. Our first workout last Monday was better, not even close to what it has been the last couple years during the summer.”

In years past, the Lobos have struggled to play a full 60-minute game. While games have started off competitively, energy has fizzled out into the fourth quarter, and Coach G is taking steps to ensure that is not the case in 2023. The team will participate in new team bonding activities moving forward and do things like run sand sprints in town.

“Those things all correlate as we get into the fourth quarter of games. Mental toughness, physical toughness. It’s more mental than anything. Nobody has ever been great doing what’s required, and these guys have bought into that so it’s exciting to watch.”

The Lobos open the season on September 2 at Texas A&M.