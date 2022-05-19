ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy honored its student athletes moving on to compete at the collegiate level on Thursday. A total of 17 Chargers across 9 sports are going on to the next level.
Baseball
Alex Gaeto – Samford University
Devan Johnson – University of Chicago
Caleb Lasher – Beloit College
Henry Mitchell – U.S. Naval Academy
Track and Field/XC
Kane Demers – Bowdoin College
Joaquin Deprez – Dartmouth College
Jocelyn Garcia – Seattle University
Emma Patton – Occidental College
Football
Nico Fulgenzi – Willamette University
Clark Hager – Catholic University
Golf
Tay Hwang – Cal State San Bernardino
Neil Parasher – Stanford
Basketball
Reagan Madonia – Milwaukee School of Engineering
Swimming
Coralie Norenberg – UC Santa Cruz
Volleyball
Elizabeth Pederson – St. Olaf College
Jump Rope
Brennan Ghattas – Miami University
Equestrian
Lauren Jorgensen – Baylor University