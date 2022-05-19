ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy honored its student athletes moving on to compete at the collegiate level on Thursday. A total of 17 Chargers across 9 sports are going on to the next level.

Baseball

Alex Gaeto – Samford University

Devan Johnson – University of Chicago

Caleb Lasher – Beloit College

Henry Mitchell – U.S. Naval Academy

Track and Field/XC

Kane Demers – Bowdoin College

Joaquin Deprez – Dartmouth College

Jocelyn Garcia – Seattle University

Emma Patton – Occidental College

Football

Nico Fulgenzi – Willamette University

Clark Hager – Catholic University

Golf

Tay Hwang – Cal State San Bernardino

Neil Parasher – Stanford

Basketball

Reagan Madonia – Milwaukee School of Engineering

Swimming

Coralie Norenberg – UC Santa Cruz

Volleyball

Elizabeth Pederson – St. Olaf College

Jump Rope

Brennan Ghattas – Miami University

Equestrian

Lauren Jorgensen – Baylor University