Abran Lujan headed to Barton Community College for wrestling

Local Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley High School stand-out wrestler, Abran Lujan signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday, as he is headed to Barton Community College in Kansas. Lujan is humbled that he gets to go to college on a scholarship for wrestling.

“It’s really good man, I have been wrestling for about five years now and it’s been my favorite thing that I do in the world. It’s everything to me because my dad was a great wrestler you know, and he helped me get to college. I wouldn’t be able to get to college without all of that stuff, for free you know,” said Lujan.

