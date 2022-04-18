ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Perez didn’t see it coming. Three fights into his professional career and he is already headlining a fight card. Perez and Mulapi Njani’s six-round flyweight fight is the main event for “The Battle at Five Points” fight card.

Perez’s opponent has more professional battles on his record at 9-7-3 with 6 knockouts. “I know he’s got like around 15, 14 fights, somewhere around there, professional fights,” said Perez. “I think he’s training in the Mayweather gym right now, over there in Nevada. That’s where he’s from. So, I think he’s using that gym. He’s getting good sparring there.”

Perez is 2-0, but his stellar amateur career, which includes serving as an Olympic boxing alternate in 2020, appears to be making the transition to the professional ranks a smooth transition. “With all the experience from all the other fighters that I fought and trained with and sparred from around the country, it brings me a little more confidence,” said Perez. “I’m more secure, when I step into the ring, that all of the hard work, all of the training is going to pay off.”

The fight will be at the sports complex on the corner of Five Points and Bridge, Friday night.