Abraham Perez is ready for the US Boxing Olympic Trials

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque boxer, Abraham Perez will be back in action soon. Perez is the first National Golden Gloves Champion out of New Mexico in over 30 years, and he will now take his talents to the US Olympic Trials. Perez believes he will have his first fight on either Monday or Tuesday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“I have thought about it for a long time, and it’s mainly the reason why I haven’t gone pro yet, you know. It’s just trying to compete at trials you know, and if I make the trials, then cherry. You know, I am competing for the Olympic team,” said Flyweight Amateur Boxer Abraham Perez.