ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico boxer Abraham Perez took another step towards realizing his Olympic dream on Tuesday with a win at the Strandja Tournament in Bulgaria.

Perez defeated Dmytro Zamotayev of Ukraine 3-2 in a flyweight battle. Perez has to keep winning to lock up the one spot to advance to the Olympic Qualification tournaments.

Perez will have Wednesday off and return to competition on Thursday.