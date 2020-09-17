ABQ. High Cross Country begins starts practice on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marked the first official day of practices for APS fall sports. This means that golf, volleyball, and cross country were participating in workouts on Wednesday. Things may be different with sports during this pandemic, but for Albuquerque High Cross Country, Wednesday’s practice made it seem more normal than ever.

“I think it’s great because cross country helps a lot of people and makes them a lot happier I think. It makes me happier, and I am just happy it’s happening and I hope we set a good example so other sports can follow,” said AHS senior Will Thayer. “I am just hoping that we get to keep going and it doesn’t get stopped right away, because we got our track season canceled for us runners it’s nice for us to be back out here,” said AHS senior Noah Reboul. These fall sports are slated to begin competition on October 5.

