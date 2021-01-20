Abq. City Council declares Jan. 20 “Angelo Leo Day”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s City Council announced a proclamation that has declared Jan. 20 as Angelo Leo Day. “I just want to thank everyone and all of my supporters and the City Councilor Klarissa Pena for putting this all together. You know, I am extremely honored and blessed to be apart of history in the city of Albuquerque. This is the City that made me who I am, and on January 23 I will bring another win back to Albuquerque,” said Angelo Leo.

Leo is the 6th World Champion out of New Mexico and joined the ranks of Bob Foster, Johnny Tapia, Danny Romero, Austin Trout, and Holly Holm. Leo will defend his World Title for the first time on Saturday against Stephen Fulton jr, and that fight card will be shown on Showtime starting at 7 p.m.