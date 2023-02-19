ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) wrapped up its second New Mexico Showdown tournament on Sunday afternoon. High-quality talent was featured over the three-day tournament with prep teams from California, Arizona, and Colorado all competing.

It was a successful event that provided a great experience for the local players, and it also brought in college coaches.

“Bringing that level of competition here to New Mexico is always good for people to see, and it’s good for our kids to compete against. You know, we played against so many 7-footers, 6-foot-11-inches, that kind of prepares you for the next level. I won’t name the schools, but we had Division I, Division II, NAIA, and Junior College, we had that throughout the weekend. So, that’s a good opportunity for our guys”, said BC Basketball Club Director Brandon Mason.

ABC’s Prep team has started to grab national attention after playing in the Grindhouse Session, which is the highest level of competition in prep basketball. Mason said that ABC is now putting together an even bigger tournament to be played in Albuquerque.

“The top 16 teams on the Grind Session, we will have the number one team in the country Prolific Prep coming to New Mexico March 10th thru 12th, and it will be played at Sandia Prep. We will have Dream City, Bella Vista, Our Savior Lutheran from New York. All the highest level teams will be in New Mexico this March 10th thru 12th”, said Mason.

This tournament will be at the same time as the High School State Basketball Tournament, but Mason believes that ABC’s tournament will bring in even more college coaches to look at New Mexico players. We will have more info on that ABC tournament as it nears its tip-off date.