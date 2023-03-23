ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aaron Pico is making a return to the octagon next month. The Jackson Wink fighter’s six-fight win streak came to an end in October due to a shoulder injury, but he is coming into his next fight feeling stronger than before.

“I got it, and it was the best thing ever,” said Pico. “I didn’t realize how bad my shoulder was until I actually got it fixed. I feel like a new man to be honest with you. I am throwing harder and there is not that mental glitch anymore of, ‘Is my shoulder going to come out, is it not?’ It’s pretty stable, so I am happy.”

As Pico climbs the ranks of Bellator, he believes this fight could be the final step to landing a shot at the title.

“You know, get through this one, I don’t like to jinx it, but the next fight will be a world championship fight, but to me, I always say the most important fight is the next one. I just have to stay focused because this guy is a killer. He is from Brazil, and he’s strong, and he’s going to be looking to take my head off, but I will be looking to do the same to him. So, let’s go.”

Pico will fight on April 22 in Honolulu, Hawaii.