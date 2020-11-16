Aaron Pico credits Jackson and Wink Academy for recent success

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 25: Aaron Pico celebrates in the cage after defeating Daniel Carey (not pictured) in their featherweight fight at The Forum on January 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico is currently on a 3-fight winning streak. Pico, defeated John De Jesus on Thursday’s Bellator 252 preliminary card by a vicious KO.

Pico is now 7-3 as a professional with 6 of his wins coming by knockout. “It’s just time with my coaches at Jackson and Wink, the coaches I have in my corner. When I first went to Albuquerque I was broken honestly, I started with them when I was 4 and 3, took some tough losses and they rebuilt me, man, they really rebuilt me”, said Pico.

Pico also credits his striking coach Brandon “6 Gun” Gibson for his knockout victory on Thursday. “When I was watching film with Coach Gibson we heard his corner call out 1-4, 1-4, which meant jab uppercut. Since he’s a southpaw, coach Gibson said if you hear them say “1-4″ get your head off centerline, and throw a right hook and watch him go down”, said Pico.

Latest Local Sports:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss