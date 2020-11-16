Aaron Pico credits Jackson and Wink Academy for recent success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bellator featherweight Aaron Pico is currently on a 3-fight winning streak. Pico, defeated John De Jesus on Thursday’s Bellator 252 preliminary card by a vicious KO.
Pico is now 7-3 as a professional with 6 of his wins coming by knockout. “It’s just time with my coaches at Jackson and Wink, the coaches I have in my corner. When I first went to Albuquerque I was broken honestly, I started with them when I was 4 and 3, took some tough losses and they rebuilt me, man, they really rebuilt me”, said Pico.
Pico also credits his striking coach Brandon “6 Gun” Gibson for his knockout victory on Thursday. “When I was watching film with Coach Gibson we heard his corner call out 1-4, 1-4, which meant jab uppercut. Since he’s a southpaw, coach Gibson said if you hear them say “1-4″ get your head off centerline, and throw a right hook and watch him go down”, said Pico.
