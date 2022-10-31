ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball hosted West Texas A&M in an exhibition game on Saturday afternoon. The Lobos offense ran a balanced attack and finished with four scorers in the double figures. LaTascya Duff finished with a game high of 17 points in this game, and her sister LaTora Duff nearly finished with a double-double, putting up 14 points and dishing out a game-high of 9 assists.

Paula Reus finished with 15 points and pulled down a game high of 8 rebounds in this victory over a division II opponent.

“We were tested everywhere, they were bigger than us which we knew ahead of time, you know, we got beat up on the boards, its been a problem for a couple of years, we have to get better there”, said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “It was fun having the fans back and trying to build the teach chemistry. kind of a hard game because they’re a good team but we came together at the end and got the W”, said LaTora Duff.

UNM will now move on to host their final exhibition game against Fort Lewis College on Thursday at 7pm.