A stellar comeback isn’t enough as UNM Men’s Basketball falls to Wyoming 79-67

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s basketball got off to a terrible start on Friday night in game two with Wyoming. The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-0 lead and eventually led 33-8 with under 7 minutes to play, but behind a strong performance from Makuach Maluach, UNM would battle back in this game.

It was senior night in Colorado and the lone senior on the roster, Maluach, went on to drop a career-high of 30 points. UNM would cut Wyoming to two with under four minutes to play, but the Cowboys would pull away for a 79-67 victory.

“You know, we started off terrible and we were down big and I just tried my best to give us some momentum and make plays,” said Makuach Maluach. “You know, I love the effort and unfortunately, we didn’t win but I really like the fight,” said Maluach.

“There really wasn’t a reason for them to fight back. I am proud of them,” said Head Coach Paul Weir in their post-game press conference. “Obviously, the losing is a challenge, but their effort, which is all I have ever asked for since the get-go, has been pretty good,” said Weir.

UNM is now 5-13 overall and 1-13 in MW play. They will remain in Colorado to face Air Force in UNM’s final conference series of the regular season. Game one of two will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.