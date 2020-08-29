A.J. Bramlett reacts to passing of former coach Lute Olson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After he led the La Cueva Bears to a state high school championship in 1994, seven-footer A.J. Bramlett set his sights on the University of Arizona to play for Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson.

Olson died Thursday after declining health that started with a stroke last year. “We were notified early in the week that he was probably pretty close to passing on,” said Bramlett. “We were kind of prepared for it, but still, once it happens, it hits you pretty hard. So, I think all of us are feeling it today.”

Olson coached the Wildcats to their only national championship back in 1997. Bramlett was on that team. Olson also led the Wildcats to Final Four a total of four times. His teams also enjoyed 23 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament as he built a 589-187 record in 24 seasons. Olson liked to treat his players to games in their respective home cities. He did that for Bramlett. Playing at The Pit in Albuquerque was always a challenge for Olson.

It seemed like New Mexico had the Wildcats number. Before Bramlett ever laced up his sneakers to play for Olson, the Wildcats came to The Pit as the number one team in the country. That was back in 1988. With Bramlett on the team in 1999, the Wildcats also suffered a defeat. It was at the buzzer.

“Coach honestly, he didn’t like it here. He didn’t like The Pit. After that last game, when Damien Walker made that buzzer-beating layup coach said he would never come back. He didn’t,” Bramlett said.

Lute Olson was 85-years-old.