A healthy Matt Moore is excited to play for the Philadelphia Phillies

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Matt-Moore_336839

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, and former MLB Cy Young Award candidate, Matt Moore is back in the Major Leagues. He has agreed to a 1-year $4 million deal with Philadelphia Phillies.

Moore had his season cut short with Detroit back in 2019, and that led to him going to play in Japan. Moore had a solid season and even won a Japanese World Series Title with the SoftBank Hawks. He received interest from MLB clubs, as he showed that he is healthy and that he can bring a lot of experience to a club, but he felt that Philadelphia was the best fit for him.

“Out of the teams that I had the opportunity to go pitch for, this squad has the best chance of competing at a higher level this year, and its been a while since I have looked forward to spring training quite as much as I am now,” said Matt Moore.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES