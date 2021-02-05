A healthy Matt Moore is excited to play for the Philadelphia Phillies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Moriarty Fighting Pinto, and former MLB Cy Young Award candidate, Matt Moore is back in the Major Leagues. He has agreed to a 1-year $4 million deal with Philadelphia Phillies.

Moore had his season cut short with Detroit back in 2019, and that led to him going to play in Japan. Moore had a solid season and even won a Japanese World Series Title with the SoftBank Hawks. He received interest from MLB clubs, as he showed that he is healthy and that he can bring a lot of experience to a club, but he felt that Philadelphia was the best fit for him.

“Out of the teams that I had the opportunity to go pitch for, this squad has the best chance of competing at a higher level this year, and its been a while since I have looked forward to spring training quite as much as I am now,” said Matt Moore.