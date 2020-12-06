A football field kick gave former Lobo Katie Hnida a platform for good

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Vanderbilt kicker Sara Fuller was making headlines for becoming the first woman to play in a power five football game last week, Katie Hnida was watching. Hnida, a former University of New Mexico kicker, also knows what it’s like to be the first.

Hnida became the first woman to score in a division one football game on August 30 of 2003. “I don’t even say it was a thing for our whole team making history,” said Hnida. “I say it really was Albuquerque in general because [of] everybody, our friends our community. It was the coaches and my teammates and our amazing support staff. It was everybody down there who created an atmosphere that allowed me to get into a game.”

That kick did more than make Hnida a part of football history, it also gave her a voice. She had a lot to say about the trauma she suffered as a kicker at the University of Colorado, prior to her time at New Mexico. Hnida was a victim of rape. “Obviously when I was in New Mexico, I spoke about the very different experience that I had when I was at the University of Colorado and having that platform, being able to speak what I went through and speak to other survivors, that was something that was really important,” said Hnida.

Rape awareness has become Hnida’s life work. “I think that that’s maybe one of the biggest blessings that I had, was being able to take something that was the worst experience of my life and be able to have something positive come out of it,” said Hnida. Her message has taken Hnida to places she never knew she would be. “I had been working for Major League Baseball, doing a lot of their anti-violence curriculum,” said Hnida. “Being able to feel like you are changing the world for the better and getting to use sports to do it, I mean, does it get any better than that?”