ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball season came to a close on Wednesday night during the first round of the NIT. UNM fell to Utah Valley 69-88 to finish the season 22-12.

“We have to understand what our weaknesses are and I would say it’s certainly defense, individually, collectively, coaching,” said coach Pitino. “All of it’s got to be better because you can’t win that way.”

The game was also the final one in the collegiate career of forward Morris Udeze. No. 24 had a career night with 18 points and 19 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season.

“My last year, I wouldn’t want to choose any school but UNM man and the things we did during the season,” said Udeze. “We had a lot of close games, but, you know, I wouldn’t want to play any games without Mash, without House, without Javonte man. Everything we did in the season is going to always carry on in history.”

“Whoever calls me, whether it’s NBA, overseas, g-league, they’re going to get the greatest recommendation ever for a person and a player,” coach Pitino said.