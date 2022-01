New Mexico United announces 2022 schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United unveiled its 2022 schedule. They will have 34 regular season matches with 17 at Isotopes Park.

The home opener will be on March 13 against Las Vegas Lights FC. It was originally supposed to be played on the 12 but was moved because of the state basketball championships.

The team also released a YouTube video that breaks down the schedule. Kickoff times will be released at a later date.