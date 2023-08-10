ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s always best to put on a show if you are entertaining your hometown crowd. John Dodson and his brother Eric will get to do that at BKFC 48 Friday night. John is fighting J.R. Ridge for the first-ever BKFC flyweight title. Both fighters made weight at Tingley Coliseum Thursday. Dodson tipped the scale at 124.6 pounds. Ridge weighed in at 123.4 pounds.

“I’m excited to bring back a bare-knuckle title to New Mexico,” said John Dodson. “I’ll be the first ever bare-knuckle champion New Mexico’s ever had. I have accolades between boxing, kickboxing, MMA, Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, now is the time to bring a bare-knuckle world title back to New Mexico.”Dodson is undefeated with two wins in his BKFC career. Ridge is 2-1.

Eric Dodson will face Roberto Armas in a featherweight fight. Eric is excited to share a fight card with his brother once again. “Being able to showcase it in front of your hometown crowd,” said Eric Dodson. “Especially, my brother is fighting for a title. To get to do it alongside him in terms of the journey itself, training together, cutting weight together, just doing everything along the way, every step of the way together, it makes it fantastic man.”

Youtuber Bryce Hall is also on the card, as well as Jackson and Wink-trained fighter Will Santiago. Prelims start at 6 pm at Tingley Coliseum. The main card has a 7 pm start time.