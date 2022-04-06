ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not too often you see a 13-year-old dunk. There is, however, a very talented young man playing for Albuquerque Basketball Club that is capable of throwing it down and tearing it up on a national scale.

David Lunn III is a 6’1″ man-child that has a combination of skills that coaches dream of. He is averaging over 20 points and eight rebounds at both the 7th and 8th-grade levels.

“We compare him to Charles Barkley,” said ABC founder Brandon Mason. “You know, he can rebound, he can dribble, he can pass, he can shoot, So we call him Big Baby David and he kind of does everything.”

Mason said that he knew Lunn had talent from a young age and is destined for success. Coming from parents who played college volleyball and professional basketball, Lunn said a lot of his drive comes from them.

“It’s mainly my dad that motivates me about basketball, but my mom got a little bit a part of it,” Lunn said. “She got a little bit in it.”

“You know, his dad was always going to be the hardest worker on the court,” said mother Niecy Taylor. “David is starting to get that fight in him. So, I’m just grateful to see it come out.”

While Lunn’s size stands out in Albuquerque, it isn’t uncommon to see similar competition around the country. Lunn’s coaches, however, said he is stronger and will continue to grow into a player that division I schools should look at.

“He is a physical specimen right now and I am pretty sure he will continue to grow because he puts in the work,” Mason said. “This weekend coming up. we are playing in Orlando, in a licensed Nike event, to where there are going to be college coaches there, and for a 7th grader to be able to participate in something like that, I suppose those offers will roll in pretty soon.”