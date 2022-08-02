ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a dominating freshman season at Eldorado, talented guard Bella Hines is only getting better. The talented point guard racked up 67 points in an AAU tournament last weekend and the performance has drawn national attention.

“It was an unreal performance,” coach Natalie Zamora said. “Honestly the best I can compare it to is Kobe Bryant. She was dominate on all three levels of the floor, from three, from pull up, anything you can name.”

“She has 31 at half, the next thing you know, all of the cameras came over,” ABC GM Brandon Mason said. “The boys basketball players from other states. Next thing you know, she started making baskets then everybody in the gym would be like boom! I was like this is getting out of hand”

The exposure she received from the weekend has also put her in the recruiting spotlight. Already with multiple offers, including UNM, power five schools are beginning to take notice.

“It’s been super cool, especially UCONN,” Hines said. “That’s been one of my dream schools, since I was a little kid. LSU is amazing, coach Mulkey. Florida is another one of my dream schools so it’s been super cool getting to talk to all these big colleges, taking everything in that they had to say and just applying it to my game and just keep working hard.”

In her freshman season with the Eagles, Hines averaged 22 points per game. She has stayed active in the gym with ABC and even worked out with The Enchantment prior to TBT. With three years of high school remaining, the future is bright for Bella Hines.