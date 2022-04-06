ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fourth freshman on the Lobo men’s tennis team has been named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. Jan Pucalka earned the honor after clinching UNM’s conference opener over Air Force on Saturday.

Pucalka won his No. 5 singles match over Justin Waldman 6-3, 6-4 which helped UNM to its 15th league win in 16 matches.. The win brought his record at No. 5 singles to 8-2 on the season.

Teammates Arda Azkara, Georgio Samaha and Aram Noroozian have also received the conference award this season, and it is the second straight week a Lobo has been named freshman of the week.

UNM will now travel to Reno on Friday to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Lobos will return to McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium on Sunday against Boise State