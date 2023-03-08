ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference Tournament is underway in Las Vegas, and the Lobos have a date with the Wyoming Cowboys Wednesday. UNM fans have flocked to Nevada, including one who brought a Lobo dog with her.

But this dog doesn’t come with mustard, ketchup, or a bun – but it does have a lot of flavor. Sombra has been coming to Lobo games for the last three years dressed in the proper attire with owners Edward and Patricia.

The Shiz Tzu with cherry and silver in his blood is also known for his model looks. Sombra is also a calendar dog featured in the World’s Most Cherished Pets calendar. When asked whether or not Sombra would do a Lobo calendar, Sombra’s mom would definitely consider it. “I hope so,” says Patricia. “I would love to see him in a Lobo calendar with Paula; that’s his favorite player.”

Sombra is biased toward the women’s team, but Wednesday, he’s with the Lobo men. So are a lot of fans, some of them have gotten together at the Lobos’ hotel, the Westin, to send them off for what they hope will be a victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos are favored but the two teams split the season series. The Lobos have four Mountain West Tournament titles, the last one came in 2014.