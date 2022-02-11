ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Don Kirby Elite Invitational track meet kicked off on Friday, bringing 35 teams to the metro. University of New Mexico athletes will compete with teams from major conferences like the Pac12 and SEC, and even Olympic medalists.
This is the fourth of a seven meet schedule on the city’s $7 million track that debuted last year. This year’s indoor track schedule is expected to bring in $2 million to the city.