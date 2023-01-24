ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the same day they made a return to the AP Top 25 poll the UNM Lobos suffered a road defeat, falling at Nevada in double overtime 97-94. The Lobos stopped home win streaks at St. Mary’s and San Diego State this year, but it was not to be at Nevada Monday night.

A flagrant foul called on Lobos forward Morris Udeze put Nevada on the line and gave them the ball with the score tied at 94 in the second overtime. It ended up deciding the game. Udeze was called for the foul after he rebounded the basketball and pushed off a Nevada player who was playing very close on him. “It was obviously a bad break,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “It’s hard to say. I am going to have to re-watch it, but by my vantage point, it kind of looked like Mo got fouled first.” Udeze scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss for his 8th double double of the season. Udeze also reached 1,000 points scored in his collegiate career.

Lobos leading scorer and the reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a career high 33 points for the Lobos, While Jaelen House scored 17 points. Will Baker led Nevada with 28 points. The Lobos had a chance to put the game away in the first overtime period when Udeze scored to make it 87-82 with a little over a minute left in the game. The Lobos got the ball back and was called for five seconds when trying to inbound the basketball. The Lobos also committed a second straight turnover in their next possession which gave the Wolfpack and opportunity to catch up and they cashed in.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 18-3 on the season and 5-3 in the Mountain West. Nevada improved to 16-5 overall and 6-2 in Mountain West play. The Lobos host Air Force Friday. Nevada is at UNLV Saturday.