ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since 2014, Lobo Men’s Basketball is ranked in the top 25 of the country. #22 UNM will look to improve their 12-0 record on Wednesday, hosting Colorado State in their Mountain West Conference Opener.

“It will be a great opportunity to kind of get that first look of where we kind of match up going into this conference play, because obviously they are not undefeated but they have won a lot of games. They are definitely looking at us as an opportunity to kind of get themselves back on track”, said UNM Forward Josiah Allick. “Obviously they don’t have David Roddy but they do have a lot of pieces back and they can beat anyone in our league. So, its going to be a huge challenge and hopefully we have a huge crowd and see if we can find a way to get a win”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

Coach Pitino has been pleased with his team to this point of the season, and says that they have shown strong maturity. “After 12 games, I give them an A. I think that they practice hard, I have not seen any signs of them feeling themselves or changing. I have tried very hard to send that message to them, that I believe in you guys when you are you guys. Don’t let a record, don’t let a ranking, don’t let some national media change that”, said Pitino.

As of Tuesday night, the Pit is approaching 13,000 tickets sold. UNM will host CSU on Wednesday at 7pm.