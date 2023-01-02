ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball moved up a spot in this weeks AP Top-25 Poll, now ranking #21 in the country after earning two conference victories last week. UNM is now 14-0 on the year and is now the last remaining team in NCAA basketball with an undefeated record.

The fans are definitely getting behind this team, as UNM’s next home game against UNLV is already sold out. For the first time since the home finale of the 2014-15 season, The Pit will be at capacity with 15,411 fans in attendance. This team appreciates their fans and says that it drives them to play better. “We are looking for it to be like that every time in the Pit. You know, we love these fans and we are just going to continue to play hard and keep winning games for these fans,” said UNM Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.

UNM will have one more conference game before Saturday though, as they play at Fresno State on Tuesday. That game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. and will be shown on CBSSN.