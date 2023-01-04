ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – #21 UNM Men’s Basketball suffered their first loss of the year on Tuesday night, dropping a close game on the road at Fresno State, 71-67. It was a tight game as there were 19 lead changes throughout the contest on Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs would play tough defense down the stretch to beat the Lobos.

Now 14-1 on the year UNM finished with three scorers in this game, getting a game high of 22 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr., 18 points from Morris Udeze, and 16 points from Jaelen House. UNM didn’t make a single field goal in the final 4 minutes of this game, and overall Fresno would score 21 points off of 16 UNM turnovers. KJ Jenkins did not play in this game and his presence was missed by this team.

Now 14-1 on the year UNM will move on to host UNLV on Saturday at 7:30pm.