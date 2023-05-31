NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bowl is returning for its 18th edition in 2023. This year’s game will be played on Saturday, December 16, at 3:45 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Once again, the New Mexico Bowl will take place on the opening Saturday of the bowl season. The game will feature a team from the Mountain West against a team from either Conference USA, the American Athletic Conference, the Sun Belt Conference, or the Mid-American Conference.

“We are grateful to have another fantastic timeslot to showcase the New Mexico Bowl, our state, and our community to a national audience,” said NM Bowl executive director Jeff Siembieda. “The Saturday afternoon tradition has been a wonderful spot for our fans and teams and we’re all looking forward to another college football bowl season in Albuquerque on December 16.”