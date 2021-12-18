2021 New Mexico Bowl recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a closer matchup than expected in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The Fresno State Bulldogs came into the game as heavy favorites, but the UTEP Miners made things interesting.

The Bulldogs started the game fast with a touchdown drive on their opening possession, but missed the PAT. That opened the door for the Miners, as they responded with a touchdown drive of their own, which began a back and forth matchup that included five lead changes in the first half. Fresno State was able to kick a 45 yard field goal to end the half to gain a two point lead, and the team didn’t look back.

The second half was much lower scoring, with only 19 total points being scored compared to 36 in the first half. The Bulldogs led the entire game after halftime, however the Miners stuck around thanks to a 51 yard touchdown pass to keep it a two point game. That would be the last points on the board for the Miners, and the Bulldogs added five more points by way of a field goal and safety to give the team a 24-31 victory.

The offensive player of the game was an easy choice, as the award was given to Fresno State running back, Jordan Mims. The running back terrorized UTEP defenders all game and finished the day with 128 yards rushing, 71 receiving, and three touchdowns. The defensive player of the game award went to Elijah Gates, a Fresno State defensive back. Gates New Mexico Bowl performance included seven total tackles and an interception.

Two New Mexican players had solid outings playing in their home state. UTEP quarterback, Gavin Hardison from Hobbs, threw for 252 yards and a touchdown. Former Cleveland Storm player and current Fresno State tight end, Tre Watson, tallied two catches for 41 yards. He led the Bulldogs in receiving yards after the first half.