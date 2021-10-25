2021 high school state soccer brackets released

[1] Ethics complaint filed against Stop the Stadium group An Albuquerque man is filing an ethics complaint against the group Stop the Stadium that's working to defeat the city's $50 million soccer stadium bond. Joaquin Baca lives near one of the preferred sites for the stadium and is not affiliated with New Mexico United. He says he filed an ethics complaint against the Party for Socialism and Liberation who he's claiming is behind the group Stop the Stadium. Baca is claiming the group has been operating as a PAC but hasn't registered as one. The city requires PACs to register if they take in or spend more than $250.

[2] Downtown Albuquerque employee seeks parking solutions after car repeatedly vandalized The City of Albuquerque is making changes after one employee says he's tired of walking out to a vandalized car. The man, who wants to remain anonymous, says in the past month, he's spent thousands of dollars repairing his car. He says it happens often to downtown employees who can't afford to park in secured city garages. The city says free parking is impractical because the parking department is entirely funded by revenue made at meters and garages. Even city employees pay $40 a month for parking but say they can now offer downtown employees the same monthly rate that city employees pay.