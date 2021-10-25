2021 high school state soccer brackets released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico High School State Soccer Tournament is set to begin this week. Boys and girls state brackets were released on Sunday afternoon by the New Mexico Activities Association.

This year’s championship will start Tuesday, October 26, and will run through Friday, November 5. The finals will be played at UNM’s Soccer Complex.

To see a full look at those brackets, visit nmact.org.

