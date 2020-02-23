2020 State Champions crowned for High School Swimming and Diving on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 NMAA State Swimming and Diving Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. It was once again a great meet and it had some record-breaking scores.

Isaac Newman of Eldorado High School broke a 39-year-old state record on Saturday, as he scored 624.65 points in the Boys Diving Final. That mark is almost 50 points better than the previous record that was set in 1981.

“Actually being able to do it and the fact that all the work that I put into it has really paid off, it’s such a great feeling especially doing that right now,” said Isaac Newman.

Overall, the Los Alamos Boys would win the A-5A Team Title and the Albuquerque Academy Girls would take the A-5A Team Title. The St. Michael’s Boys and Santa Fe Prep Girls would walk away with this year’s A-3A Team Titles.