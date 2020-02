ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 NMAA State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Saturday evening at the Santa Ana Star Center. As always, this was a highly attended event and full of exciting action on the mats.

Piedra Vista took home this year’s 5A Team Title, Aztec took home the 4A Team Title, Cobre took home the 3A Title, and Miyamura would take home the Girls State Team Title.

To see a full look at all of the brackets and the full team standings check out their website here.