2020 Albuquerque Men’s City Golf Championship wraps up round two

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championship wrapped up Round Two on Saturday at Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course. The field of 120 golfers has now shrunk to only the best that will finish the tournament at Los Altos Golf Course on Sunday. The full look at the leader board from round two is available on the USGA Tournament website.

