2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championship tees off on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Albuquerque City Golf Championships will tee off this week. It will run Friday through Sunday, starting at Ladera Golf Course and then Arroyo Del Oso and then Los Altos. Fans will not be allowed at this year’s tournament but it is proving to be one of the more popular tournaments.

120 golfers will compete and the prize money on the line is one of the highest amounts in the tournament’s history. They have a plethora of local businesses sponsoring this tournament, and there will also be a lot of talent in this year’s field.

“Obviously last year’s champion Simon Miller, we got a couple of Lobos playing, Slater Sivage, Ross Sinclair. A couple of youngsters, Aiden Craft, Aiden Thomas. Yeah it should be fun to watch,” said Tournament Director David Muttitt.