2019 NM Open Bowling Tournament wraps up on Sunday at Ten Pins & More

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2019 New Mexico Open Bowling tournament was one of the best in their 16-year existence.

“Well we ended up with 196 bowlers this year, that is 25 more than last year. We had 13 states and 2 bowlers from Canada represented and the prize money is an all-time record of $65,000 this year. We are really happy with that. So things are looking good, we have a lot of competition from PBA tournaments from around the country today, and we still had the biggest field of any tournament held in America today”, said Ten Pins & More owner/ New Mexico Open event organizer Steve Mackie.

This is always a great event every year held in Rio Rancho, and some local bowlers were in the running late into the tournament, but down the stretch, a Colorado native would take home the title and the $65,000 prize.

Duane Mellinger, a 57-year-old, won this years title.

