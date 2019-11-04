2019 New Mexico high school football brackets released

La Cueva Public High School generic football field image of the 50 yard line.

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The table is set for this year’s New Mexico High School State Football Tournament. The NMAA released the brackets from Class 3A-6A on Saturday.

Class 6A



Top Seeds (Bye)

1-Volcano Vista 2-Clovis 3-Cleveland 4-Rio Rancho



1st round games

8-Mayfield vs 9-Carlsbad

5-Las Cruces vs 12-Sandia

6-Centennial vs 11-Cibola 7-La Cueva vs 10-Eldorado

Class 5A



Top Seeds (Bye)

1-Roswell 2-Los Lunas 3-Goddard 4-Farmington



1st round games

8-Santa Teresa vs 9-Alamogordo 5-Deming vs 12-Belen 6-Piedra Vista vs 11-Highland 7-Capital vs 10-Artesia