2019 New Mexico high school football brackets released

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The table is set for this year’s New Mexico High School State Football Tournament. The NMAA released the brackets from Class 3A-6A on Saturday.

Class 6A

Top Seeds (Bye)
1-Volcano Vista 2-Clovis 3-Cleveland 4-Rio Rancho


1st round games
8-Mayfield vs 9-Carlsbad
5-Las Cruces vs 12-Sandia
6-Centennial vs 11-Cibola 7-La Cueva vs 10-Eldorado

Class 5A

Top Seeds (Bye)
1-Roswell 2-Los Lunas 3-Goddard 4-Farmington

1st round games
8-Santa Teresa vs 9-Alamogordo 5-Deming vs 12-Belen 6-Piedra Vista vs 11-Highland 7-Capital vs 10-Artesia

