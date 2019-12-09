2019 New Mexico Bowl match up has been announced

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Bowl Games have been announced for College Football, and the 2019 New Mexico Bowl will play host to the San Diego Aztecs and Central Michigan University.

Former UNM Head Football Coach Rocky Long will return to his old stomping grounds as his 9-3 SDSU Aztecs takes on 8-5 Central Michigan. This marks Rocky’s 10th consecutive year that his team has been bowl eligible.

This game will be on December 21 at 12 p.m. at Dreamstyle Stadium. Tickets range from $25-$40, and are available at the UNM ticket office by calling 505-925-5626 or the New Mexico Bowl office at 505-925-5999.