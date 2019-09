SOUTH BEND, ID (KRQE)-The University of New Mexico Lobos fell hard against Notre Dame at their stadium in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, September 14.

The Lobos showed promise against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the start of the game. Alex Hart got his first sack of the season but as the Irish were trying to hold off the Lobos on 3rd down, Kyle Hamilton intercepted a pass, returning the ball 34 yards giving Notre Dame their first touchdown.