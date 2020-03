NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 1970 Hobbs High School Basketball Team held a celebration at a home in Albuquerque, in honor of their 50 year anniversary of a spectacular season.

Players from that special team in New Mexico Sports history were supposed to be honored at this year’s NMAA State Basketball Tournament but the COVID-19 outbreak prevented that.

Multiple team members made the trip to Albuquerque and they were more than excited to see one another once again.