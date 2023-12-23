ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost every year, there are a few high school seniors from New Mexico who receive an athletic scholarship to a major collegiate conference. Among this year’s class representing the Land of Enchantment is a soccer player who didn’t take the traditional New Mexican route to get noticed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local soccer player Leah Varela was recruited to attend the world-renowned IMG Academy in Florida. The high school is also a boarding school and houses some of the top athletes in the country across multiple sports.

The school is also known as a powerhouse in terms of athletics and the number of athletic scholarships that its student-athletes receive. Varela was a major beneficiary of the school, as she received multiple scholarships and committed to Mississippi State.

“What I really strive for and I grasp is to be challenged a lot,” said Varela. “Being [in New Mexico], and really through my development, I was kind of content where I was at, and I felt like I needed to go out and be challenged. Of course, playing against some of the best players not only in the US, but all around, every single country in the world, really helped my development.”

Even though she left New Mexico, Varela is still a very proud New Mexican and loves having the opportunity to represent the state on a national level. She hopes she can be the latest example of the type of talent that can come from the Land of Enchantment.

“Being from New Mexico and being able to showcase my talent and also represent the state. And also show little girls here and also little boys that you can do it. Going on to a team that is ranked top 25 in the nation and knowing that they saw that I can make a difference really, not only gave me confidence, but I knew that I could go in and make my mark.”