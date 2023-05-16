ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in a decade, a New Mexican basketball player will be taking his talents to a major conference. ABC Prep guard Marcus Wilson announced his verbal commitment to Washington State on Tuesday.

“I felt like for me to be a better basketball person, I have to go there,” Wilson said. “I think that was the best decision for me and my family. My family has supported me through it, and it’s like a second home out there. [There is a] really good culture they have out there, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Wilson, a 2024 Cibola graduate, has spent the last few seasons playing for Albuquerque Basketball Club’s Prep team and has been crucial to its recent success. Even while injured for much of this season, Wilson led the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game and led the team to the Grind Session World Championships. He is the first New Mexican since Bryce Alford to commit to play for a PAC 12 team.

Wilson also received offers from UNM and Fresno State. He said he will spend the next year strengthening his body as he prepares for the college game.