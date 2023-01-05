ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The second game on the Mountain West Conference schedule for Mike Bradbury and his UNM Lobos women’s basketball team did not end in their favor. The Lobos were defeated 78-69 by the Wyoming Cowgirls in Laramie Thursday night.

Only two Lobos finished in double figures with reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Shaiquel McGruder leading the way with 22 points. LaTascya Duff scored 14 points for the Lobos in the loss. Wyoming had three players in double figures led by Grace Ellis and Malene Pedersen. Both players had 19 points each. Ellis almost reached a double-double after pulling down 9 rebounds.

Wyoming was dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Lobos 41-21. The Cowgirls also dominated points in the paint, scoring 50 to the Lobos 34 points. The setback dropped the Lobos to 1-1 in league play and 9-6 overall. Wyoming improved to 2-1 in Mountain West play and 9-5 overall.

The Lobos are at Colorado State Saturday while Wyoming will take on Air Force next Wednesday.